EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The top teams in the WIAC face off on the ice as the UWEC Blugold Women’s Hockey team hosts UW-River Falls and the Blugold Men’s Hockey team travels to River Falls to take on the Falcons.

The Blugold women fall by a final of 5-1 while the Blugold men fall 2-0.

