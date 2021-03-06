Advertisement

WI DHS Saturday update: More than 590K Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About 9% of COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 206 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 566,364. 2,161 tests came back negative.

97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 7,085.

Forty-five more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 26,432.

The state reported one new death on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,478.

Vaccinations

1,051,159 or 18% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 591,186 (10%) Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 1,646,095 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County# of COVID-19 casesDeathsAt least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine		Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
Buffalo1,321 (+1)72,765 (21%)1,506 (11%)
Chippewa7,077 (+5)9313,101 (20%)7,453 (12%)
Clark3,159574,411 (13%)2,397 (7%)
Crawford1,667173,366 (21%)1,753 (11%)
Dunn4,279 (-10)296,803 (15%)2,894 (6%)
Eau Claire11,042 (+12)10521,689 (21%)12,464 (12%)
Jackson2,584233,870 (19%)1,817 (9%)
La Crosse12,287 (-4)8025,282 (21%)15,345 (13%)
Monroe4,336 (+2)337,889 (17%)3,515 (8%)
Pepin80671,594 (22%)1,152 (16%)
Rusk1,264161,851 (13%)686 (5%)
Trempealeau3,403 (+1)376,831 (23%)3,336 (11%)
Vernon1,839 (+3)376,265 (20%)3,541 (12%)

