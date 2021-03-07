Advertisement

50 people sue Wisconsin city over handling of protests

(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Fifty people are suing a Wisconsin city over the way it handled protests last fall after authorities announced that a police officer would face no charges for the fatal shooting of a Black teenager.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney had announced in October that Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah would face no criminal charges in the February 2020 shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside a mall.

The lawsuit was filed Saturday against the city of Wauwatosa, its police chief and mayor.

It claims that an emergency order for a curfew was unlawful and violated the constitutional rights of protesters. Mayor Dennis McBride says the lawsuit has no merit.

