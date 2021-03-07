Advertisement

Audiences hold back, even as more movie theaters open

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) -Theaters reopening in New York City this weekend did not set the box office on fire.

North American theatrical grosses stayed relatively muted, despite some major new releases like Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” and Lionsgate’s Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley action flick “Chaos Walking,” according to studio estimates Sunday.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” earned an estimated $8.6 million from 2,045 locations in North America. The well-reviewed fantasy adventure is also available for Disney+ subscribers to rent and stream at home for $29.99.

“Chaos Walking,” meanwhile, debuted with $3.8 million. Approximately 80% of the domestic market is currently allowed to operate with limited capacity.

