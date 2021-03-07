Advertisement

DHS Sunday Update: 300+ more COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About nine percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 329 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 566,693. 3,521 tests came back negative.

97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 6,850.

Twenty-five more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 26,457.

The state reported three new deaths on Sunday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic stays at 6,481.

Vaccinations

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not provide updated COVID-19 vaccination distribution numbers on Sunday. The number of Wisconsin residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remains at 1,051,159. 591,186 is still the number of Wisconsinites who have completed the vaccination series. 1,646,095 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County# of COVID-19 casesDeathsAt least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine		Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
Buffalo1,32172,765 (21%)1,506 (11%)
Chippewa7,080 (+3)9313,101 (20%)7,453 (12%)
Clark3,159574,411 (13%)2,397 (7%)
Crawford1,668 (+1)173,366 (21%)1,753 (11%)
Dunn4,283 (+4)296,803 (15%)2,894 (6%)
Eau Claire11,046 (+4)10521,689 (21%)12,464 (12%)
Jackson2,584233,870 (19%)1,817 (9%)
La Crosse12,291 (+4)8025,282 (21%)15,345 (13%)
Monroe4,338 (+2)337,889 (17%)3,515 (8%)
Pepin80671,594 (22%)1,152 (16%)
Rusk1,266 (+2)161,851 (13%)686 (5%)
Trempealeau3,405 (+2)376,831 (23%)3,336 (11%)
Vernon1,841 (+2)38 (+1)6,265 (20%)3,541 (12%)

