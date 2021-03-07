DHS Sunday Update: 300+ more COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About nine percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 329 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 566,693. 3,521 tests came back negative.

97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 6,850.

Twenty-five more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 26,457.

The state reported three new deaths on Sunday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic stays at 6,481.

Vaccinations

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not provide updated COVID-19 vaccination distribution numbers on Sunday. The number of Wisconsin residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remains at 1,051,159. 591,186 is still the number of Wisconsinites who have completed the vaccination series. 1,646,095 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series Buffalo 1,321 7 2,765 (21%) 1,506 (11%) Chippewa 7,080 (+3) 93 13,101 (20%) 7,453 (12%) Clark 3,159 57 4,411 (13%) 2,397 (7%) Crawford 1,668 (+1) 17 3,366 (21%) 1,753 (11%) Dunn 4,283 (+4) 29 6,803 (15%) 2,894 (6%) Eau Claire 11,046 (+4) 105 21,689 (21%) 12,464 (12%) Jackson 2,584 23 3,870 (19%) 1,817 (9%) La Crosse 12,291 (+4) 80 25,282 (21%) 15,345 (13%) Monroe 4,338 (+2) 33 7,889 (17%) 3,515 (8%) Pepin 806 7 1,594 (22%) 1,152 (16%) Rusk 1,266 (+2) 16 1,851 (13%) 686 (5%) Trempealeau 3,405 (+2) 37 6,831 (23%) 3,336 (11%) Vernon 1,841 (+2) 38 (+1) 6,265 (20%) 3,541 (12%)

