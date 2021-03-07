Wisconsin Women in Aviation celebrates International Women’s Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In honor of International Women’s Day on Monday, Wisconsin Women in Aviation is encouraging girls to think about aviation careers.

The ‘Your Mission: Explore Aviation in Wisconsin’ free virtual event featured a panel of women who make up the very small percentages of females in their field of work. The event also announced scholarship winners -- all in effort to remind girls that the sky’s the limit.

“Delay is not denial the detour is the path failure is fertilizer you know so as you navigate your journey and your careers in aviation and your interests whatever they may be there is no age too young no age too old to get involved in this amazing aviation journey,” said Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, the first African American female combat pilot who was a part of the virtual event.

The Wisconsin Chapters of Women in Aviation encourages young women and girls across the state to stay tuned for more virtual events in the future.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.