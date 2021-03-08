Cheese production on the rise

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Cheese production was up in January, compared with the production during January of 2020. The latest USDA Agricultural Statistics Service report said Wisconsin producers made 277.9 million pounds of cheese during January. That’s a three-tenths of a percent increase compared with the January, 2020, production and eight-tenths of a percent less than the amount produced during December. The greatest increase was in American-cheese production, with 5.8 percent more made than during January of last year; 92.1 million pounds of American cheese produced. Italian cheese, which had a 3.5 percent decrease, continued to be the most-produced Wisconsin cheese, at 135.7 million pounds made. Nationally, cheese manufacturers in January produced 1.1 billion pounds, a half-percent increase compared with January of 2020 and a 1.1 percent decrease compared with December’s national production.

The leadership of one of the nation’s top pork-production organizations is supporting federal legislation designed to ease agricultural labor shortages. The National Pork Producers Council is saying it backs the Farm Workforce Modernization Act introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. Representatives introducing the legislation say it would allow a uncapped number of visas for immigrant farm-workers to work all year in the United States.

Applications are being sought for the next Wisconsin Agricultural Youth Council. Applications for the 2021-2022 council are being accepted through March 31 through the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. State ag secretary-designee Randy Romansky said the council is a valuable way for his department’s team to interact with young people concerning state agriculture policies and resources. It also gives the youth members great opportunities to network with like-minded youth across the state and with state government leaders. Applicants must be high school seniors during the 2021-2022 school year. The Wisconsin Agricultural Youth Council was started last year.

U.S. agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack is touting the 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package – the American Rescue Plan – passed during the weekend by the U.S. Senate. He said the plan will give needed food relief to many Americans and help maintain the nation’s food-supply chain.

