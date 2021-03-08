Child hit and killed by vehicle in Wood County

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on County Road Y near North Road. County Road Y was closed for several hours and is now open.

The child’s age, gender, and name have not been released. Other details surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

