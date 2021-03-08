Advertisement

Child hit and killed by vehicle in Wood County

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.(.)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on County Road Y near North Road. County Road Y was closed for several hours and is now open.

The child’s age, gender, and name have not been released. Other details surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Hughes is considered armed and dangerous.
UPDATE: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office locates “armed and dangerous” suspect after several day search
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
The state’s allocated quota is 119, while 81 wolves were allocated to Ojibwe Tribes.
Wisconsin wolf hunt overshoots quota, worrying conservationists
50 people sue Wisconsin city over handling of protests

Latest News

COVID-19
WI DHS reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since June
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
SkyWarn 13 Noon Weather (3/8/21)
Eau Claire bar owner charged with violating health rules, accused of operating after COVID-19 shutdown