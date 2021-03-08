Advertisement

Eau Claire bar owner charged with violating health rules, accused of operating after COVID-19 shutdown

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire bar owner has been charged with violating health rules/orders/ordinance in Eau Claire County after remaining open when bars were to be closed on March 17, 2020.

Court records says Kevin Patterson, owner of Double Days Bar and Grill, was charged March 4. The criminal complaint says the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on March 24 that the bar was still operating under an “invitation only basis”. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services ordered a statewide suspension on mass gatherings on March 17, and it was to include that all bars and restaurants shall close, only to remain open for take-out or delivery.

The tipster included that the windows were darkened and patrons were to pay with cash only.

Deputies drove to the bar during daylight and noticed a dark window tint over all the glass windows and doors. At 8 p.m., law enforcement went back to the bar and noticed lights were on and there was activity inside.

Patterson led officials inside through a back door to see six patrons at the bar. He told officials he knew the bar was supposed to be shut down.

Officials instructed Patterson to shut the bar down and remove the black tint. He did so while law enforcement were still present.

Patterson is scheduled to appear in court for his initial appearance on April 7.

