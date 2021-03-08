Fully vaccinated? What that means for masking up

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines for those who have finished their COVID-19 vaccination process and when the time is right to wear and not wear a face covering.

Experts estimate between 70% and 85% of the U.S. population must be protected to reach herd immunity.

Monday’s update from the CDC indicates a step in the right direction.

Among the findings, those who are fully vaccinated may be able to gather with others without wearing a mask.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final dose giving the body time to build antibodies against the virus.

The CDC said people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may safely gather with small groups from other households without wearing masks or physical distancing even if those people have not yet had their shots.

Researchers are still investigating the likelihood of getting COVID-19 after being vaccinated.

That’s why the CDC said you should continue to avoid large gatherings.

Lieske Giese with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said we still need to be cautious.

“Someone that is fully vaccinated and potentially interacts with one other household that there is potential for them to do that unmasked and without the physical distance requirements if they know those unvaccinated individuals don’t have risk factors,” Giese said.

Giese recommended still putting on the mask around loved ones who have not been vaccinated.

Even if they aren’t at risk for getting severely ill from COVID-19, someone in their circle might be.

She said it’s also important to continue to mask up and practice social distancing while out in public.

