Garza gets 21 points, No. 5 Iowa tops No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73

Iowa center Luka Garza fights for a rebound with Wisconsin forward Micah Potter, left, during...
Iowa center Luka Garza fights for a rebound with Wisconsin forward Micah Potter, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Luka Garza scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds as No. 5 Iowa defeated No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73. It was the 12th double-double of the season for Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring and is third in the nation.

Iowa has won seven of eight and is 20-7 overall. The Hawkeyes will be the third seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Micah Potter shot 9 for 12 and scored 23 points for Wisconsin, which has lost five of six.

