Golf club to honor local teachers

The sixth hole at Pine Meadow Golf Club in Eau Claire, Wis.
The sixth hole at Pine Meadow Golf Club in Eau Claire, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Pine Meadow Golf Club will honor local teachers starting April 1.

The club will be giving away 250 family memberships for the upcoming season to teachers. A membership, which is valued at $550, allows people to golf for free this season. The club has a nine-hole par-three course.

After giving away 300 memberships to frontline health care workers in 2020, the club wants to thank teachers this year for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We chose teachers because we know they’re at the frontline as well of this pandemic and they have a very important job. Teaching our youth is important and that’s what we came up with,” said Pine Meadow Golf Club Vice President Justin Held.

Teachers will be able to sign up on the club’s website. Memberships will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis. Sign-ups will close on when registration is full or on May 15.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

