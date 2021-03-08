One injured after Vernon County crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is injured after a crash in the Village of Viola in Vernon County.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s office says they received a call from someone who saw a crashed car near the intersection of West Commercial Street and Central Street.

The caller stated the driver who is identified as 33-year-old Matthew Buckta of La Farge, was unconscious.

When first responders arrived Buckta had regained consciousness.

The Sheriff’s Office says Buckta lost control navigating a corner when his vehicle hit the curb, struck a power pole and rolled the vehicle two times.

Buckta had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says Buckta was not wearing a seatbelt and it appears alcohol was a factor.

The incident remains under investigation.

