Advertisement

Spring wildfire risk across Wisconsin

Temperatures are on the rise in Wisconsin along with the risk of spring wildfires.
Senior forester Jackson Beck with the DNR says approximately one-third of all wildfires in...
Senior forester Jackson Beck with the DNR says approximately one-third of all wildfires in Wisconsin are caused by debris burning.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The melting snow of March, is signaling the start of Wisconsin’s fire season.

In the spring, the chances of wildfires both within the city and outside the city is much greater, there can be much more severe fires because of large amounts of dry vegetation,” says deputy chief Allyn Bertrang of Eau Claire Fire & Rescue.

Bertrang asks for people to be mindful of the size of fire they may have burning and the amount of smoke being generated from it.

“Always be very cognizant as to what you’re doing and what the possible impact could be if you would start a fire, many times it affects not just you and your home but also your neighbors...” says Bertrang.

Bertrang says a burning permit is required for anyone to burn any type of vegetation in the city of Eau Claire.

They are valid for only the day it is purchased and can be obtained through the department’s website.

Jackson Beck is a senior forester with the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

He says the source of roughly a third of all wildfires in Wisconsin is merely debris which is left to burn.

“It is important too if you conduct a burn this year to check to make sure there aren’t any embers that are holding over, that can happen and potentially ignite a wildfire,” says Beck.

To reduce the risk, Beck and Bertrang suggest more eco-friendly ways to disposing of yard waste, such as composting, chipping or taking waste to a yard disposal site.

The Eau Claire Forestry Department says the city’s brush disposal site on Jeffers Road will be open from April 15th to November 15th, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The only exceptions are for holidays and during inclement weather.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Hughes is considered armed and dangerous.
UPDATE: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office locates “armed and dangerous” suspect after several day search
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
The state’s allocated quota is 119, while 81 wolves were allocated to Ojibwe Tribes.
Wisconsin wolf hunt overshoots quota, worrying conservationists
50 people sue Wisconsin city over handling of protests

Latest News

Experts estimate between 70 and 85 percent of the population must be vaccinated to reach...
2 million more Wisconsin residents to be vaccine eligible
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
COVID-19
WI DHS reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since June
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
Child hit and killed by vehicle in Wood County