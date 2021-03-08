Spring wildfire risk across Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The melting snow of March, is signaling the start of Wisconsin’s fire season.

In the spring, the chances of wildfires both within the city and outside the city is much greater, there can be much more severe fires because of large amounts of dry vegetation,” says deputy chief Allyn Bertrang of Eau Claire Fire & Rescue.

Bertrang asks for people to be mindful of the size of fire they may have burning and the amount of smoke being generated from it.

“Always be very cognizant as to what you’re doing and what the possible impact could be if you would start a fire, many times it affects not just you and your home but also your neighbors...” says Bertrang.

Bertrang says a burning permit is required for anyone to burn any type of vegetation in the city of Eau Claire.

They are valid for only the day it is purchased and can be obtained through the department’s website.

Jackson Beck is a senior forester with the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

He says the source of roughly a third of all wildfires in Wisconsin is merely debris which is left to burn.

“It is important too if you conduct a burn this year to check to make sure there aren’t any embers that are holding over, that can happen and potentially ignite a wildfire,” says Beck.

To reduce the risk, Beck and Bertrang suggest more eco-friendly ways to disposing of yard waste, such as composting, chipping or taking waste to a yard disposal site.

The Eau Claire Forestry Department says the city’s brush disposal site on Jeffers Road will be open from April 15th to November 15th, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The only exceptions are for holidays and during inclement weather.

