Suspect arrested in armed robbery at gas station in Arcadia

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect is in custody after police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Express Mart gas station in the City of Arcadia Sunday afternoon.

According to a report, police were dispatched to the store around 1:19 P.M. where it was reported that a man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. Officials say the suspect fled in a vehicle after being handed $100.

Police were able to stop the vehicle and Michael William Andre, 34 of Independence was arrested when items used in the robbery were found inside the car.

Andre is being held at the Trempealeau County Jail.

