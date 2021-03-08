WI DHS reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since June

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – State health officials are reporting the lowest number of positive test results in a 24-hour period for the novel coronavirus since June 2020.

According to the Department of Health Services (DHS), fewer than 200 tests came back positive for the virus on Monday – 178 to be exact. That’s the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day since June 15, when 174 cases were reported.

Keep in mind the state’s coronavirus numbers are typically low on Monday’s due to the weekend and jump on Tuesdays. However, the state has reported fewer than 1,000 cases of the virus each day since February 12, almost exactly one month ago.

Monday’s 178 new cases came from a total of 2,054 test results of people testing for the virus for the first time, a positivity rate of 8.67%. That figure has been below 9% for three days. However, if you look at positive results among all the tests turned in to the state, including those who were tested multiple times, the positivity rate as of Sunday (the latest data available) is at 2.2%.

The low case count helped keep the seven-day case average below 400 for the second day in a row. The average is now at 372, down from 390 on Sunday.

There were no new deaths reported Monday, keeping the death toll at 6,481, or 1.14% of all confirmed cases, and keeping the seven-day death average at 10. That figure had fallen to nine on Saturday, which was the first time it had been in the single digits since September 29. Monday was also the fourth day in a row where the state reported fewer than 10 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The other 1,876 results released Monday were negative, making a statewide total of people who have tested negative 2,649,740.

According to the DHS, there have been a total of 566,871 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus throughout the past 13 months. Out of those, 553,651 people are considered recovered, or 97.7% of all cases. Another 6,580 people (1.2%) are considered active cases.

Health officials say it isn’t not time to let our guard down. During a health briefing last Thursday, they reiterated the importance of wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing, and begged people to stay the course for at least two more months: Wait for more people to get vaccinated and for the weather to improve so more social events can be outdoors.

VACCINATIONS

According to the DHS, 1,598 more people have completed their two-dose vaccinations, bringing that total to 603,600, or 10.4% of the state’s population. The state crossed the 10% threshold on Sunday.

The state could see a sudden increase in that number this coming week, as well as next week, when the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is delivered and administered to educators.

The latest reports from vaccinators total of 1,072,650 people getting a shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which is 2,156 more people than the previous day.

There have been 1,713,382 “shots in the arm” since December 13 counting Wisconsin residents and non-residents. That’s 5,896 more doses than Sunday. Wisconsin’s 7-day average now at 37,092 doses per day.

Here are some local vaccination numbers:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 22,089 (21.1% OF COUNTY POPULATION) FULLY VACCINATED: 12,778 (12.2%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 13,248 (20.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 7,612 (11.8%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 25,486 (21.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 15,596 (13.2%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 7,012 (15.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 2,958 (6.5%)

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control announced Monday fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. About 31 million Americans — or only about 9% of the U.S. population — have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the CDC.

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is especially intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit. The state is still in the process of rolling out a statewide vaccine registry.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 27 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24-hour period, and for the second day in a row, is far below the 7-day average of 47 hospitalizations per day. State officials say 26,484 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point in the past year, which is 4.7% of all cases.

The latest hospital numbers show there is one more patient in intensive care units Sunday than there were on Saturday. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 249 COVID-19 patients overall in the state’s hospitals Sunday, six fewer than the day before, with 66 of them in ICU. The overall hospitalizations are the lowest we’ve ever recorded, with our data going back to August 1, 2020.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported the state’s 134 hospitals had a total 338 ICU beds (23.05%) and 2,530 of all medical beds (22.64%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- available on Friday.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH UPDATE (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

· Barron – 5,430 cases (+4) (76 deaths)

· Buffalo – 1,321 cases (7 deaths)

· Chippewa – 7,082 cases (+2) (93 deaths)

· Clark – 3,159 cases (57 deaths)

· Crawford – 1,668 cases (17 deaths)

· Dunn – 4,283 cases (29 deaths)

· Eau Claire – 11,046 cases (105 deaths)

· Jackson - 2,584 cases (23 deaths)

· La Crosse – 12,291 cases (80 deaths)

· Monroe – 4,339 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

· Pepin – 806 cases (7 deaths)

· Pierce – 3,503 cases (+4) (33 deaths)

· Polk – 3,964 cases (+1) (43 deaths)

· Rusk - 1,266 cases (16 deaths)

· St. Croix – 6,456 cases (+2) (43 deaths)

· Taylor - 1,769 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

· Trempealeau – 3,405 cases (37 deaths)

· Vernon – 1,842 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

· Washburn – 1,304 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

· Wood – 6,696 cases (+3) (74 deaths)

