Wisconsin Water Week is March 8-12

Lake Menomin in Menomonie, Wis.
Lake Menomin in Menomonie, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MENOMONIE Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Water Week is earlier in 2021. Usually the held in early April, this year it’s taking place about a month earlier from March 8-12.

Hosted by the nonprofit organization, Wisconsin Lakes, it deals with a number of topics ranging from algae bloom, to drinking water safety, to water-related tourism.

The event will be hosted virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will also be several regional conferences throughout the week including the Red Cedar River Watershed Conference on March 11, which normally takes place at UW-Stout.

All regional conferences will also be hosted virtually.

“Water quality is a major problem in Wisconsin. We have thousands and thousands of lakes in the state so we tend to take water for granted and we’re starting to see issues not only in surface water but in ground water too,” said UW-Extension Natural Resources Educator Daniel Zerr said.

To sign up for the Wisconsin Water Week’s conferences or regional conferences head to this website.

