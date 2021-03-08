Wisconsin wolf hunt overshoots quota, worrying conservationists

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Hunters and trappers in Wisconsin killed more than 80% above the authorities stated quota of 119 gray wolves, leaving conservationists worried.

The state Department of Natural Resources estimated before the hunt that there were about 1,000 wolves in the state.

At least 216 gray wolves were killed last week during the state’s 2021 wolf hunting season, which lasted only three days before the DNR shut it down.

“Most of the wolves killed, 86% were killed using dogs, packs of hounds, and then others were killed using steel-jaw leghold traps and strangling wire neck snares,” says Amanda Wight, wildlife protection program manager for the Humane Society of the United States. “What’s worse is that this killing frenzy could repeat itself in November, due to a law created by politicians not by scientists, so it’s absolutely vital that residents let their decision makers know, that they do not support this kind of cruelty.”

She says this was an egregious hunt during the wolves breeding season, contrived shortly after the wolves were removed from the endangered species list in January.

“Wolves have incredibly complex social structures, and studies show that killing a single wolf can cause entire packs to fall apart,” says Wight.

Wight says the trophy hunt has demonstrated the Endangered Species Act must be restored for gray wolves, something the Humane Society of the United States and their allies are currently fighting for in court.

