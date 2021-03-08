Advertisement

Woman safely rescued after going missing on the Kickapoo Valley Reserve

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A search for a missing woman in Vernon County ends Sunday with her rescue.

Officials say Elizabeth R. Cooper, 31 of Waukesha was reported missing Saturday evening on the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.

Law enforcement began searching for Cooper on the hiking trails. She was located by heat signature and an aerial drone Sunday around 12:10 a.m. Officials say Cooper was found safe and refused medical attention.

The incident has the Vernon County Sheriff’s reminding people to have a plan in place if hiking alone to prevent incidents like this.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

