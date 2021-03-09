Advertisement

Boxx Sanitation sues competitor

By Max Cotton
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A messy fight is now in federal court. Eau Claire-based garbage hauler Boxx Sanitation, LLC is suing competitor Express Disposal Inc.

In court filings, Boxx claims Express illegally used its name in Google ads.

The lawsuit was originally filed in Chippewa County Court but then moved to federal court since the case involves trademarks.

According to court filings, it started in Nov. 2020 when Express started posting Google ads saying “Boxx Sanitation-Express Disposal, Inc.” The ad contained a link to Express’ website and its phone number.

In the suit, Boxx’s attorneys claim they sent a letter to Express that month demanding they remove the ads.

In response, Express claimed it did not act improperly and does not control what comes up on internet searches. However, according to court filings, the practice apparently stopped.

Months later, new Google ads popped up according to court filings. These ads use another Boxx brand’s name, Provyro. The ads again directed people to Express’ website.

On Feb. 23, Boxx filed suit in Chippewa County Court.

In response, Express President Ken Ness disputes Boxx’s claims.

“Express Disposal has not violated an trademarks of Boxx Sanitation and looks forward to vindicating ourselves as soon as possible,” he said.

Before the case was moved to federal court, Boxx was denied a temporary restraining order trying to stop Express from posting the ads.

Boxx Sanitation did not respond WEAU’s request for comment on the story.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Hughes is considered armed and dangerous.
UPDATE: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office locates “armed and dangerous” suspect after several day search
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
Eau Claire bar owner charged with violating health rules, accused of operating after COVID-19 shutdown
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
The state’s allocated quota is 119, while 81 wolves were allocated to Ojibwe Tribes.
Wisconsin wolf hunt overshoots quota, worrying conservationists

Latest News

Monday, the school district 5th through 8th grade students back for in-person learning as part...
La Crescent-Hokah Schools welcome students back in-person
COVID-19 Vaccine
Fully vaccinated? What that means for masking up
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
Experts estimate between 70 and 85 percent of the population must be vaccinated to reach...
2 million more Wisconsin residents to be vaccine eligible