Boxx Sanitation sues competitor

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A messy fight is now in federal court. Eau Claire-based garbage hauler Boxx Sanitation, LLC is suing competitor Express Disposal Inc.

In court filings, Boxx claims Express illegally used its name in Google ads.

The lawsuit was originally filed in Chippewa County Court but then moved to federal court since the case involves trademarks.

According to court filings, it started in Nov. 2020 when Express started posting Google ads saying “Boxx Sanitation-Express Disposal, Inc.” The ad contained a link to Express’ website and its phone number.

In the suit, Boxx’s attorneys claim they sent a letter to Express that month demanding they remove the ads.

In response, Express claimed it did not act improperly and does not control what comes up on internet searches. However, according to court filings, the practice apparently stopped.

Months later, new Google ads popped up according to court filings. These ads use another Boxx brand’s name, Provyro. The ads again directed people to Express’ website.

On Feb. 23, Boxx filed suit in Chippewa County Court.

In response, Express President Ken Ness disputes Boxx’s claims.

“Express Disposal has not violated an trademarks of Boxx Sanitation and looks forward to vindicating ourselves as soon as possible,” he said.

Before the case was moved to federal court, Boxx was denied a temporary restraining order trying to stop Express from posting the ads.

Boxx Sanitation did not respond WEAU’s request for comment on the story.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.