Cause for Paws virtual gala

Paw prints pair
Paw prints pair(WKYT)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Coulee Region Humane Society is hosting its biggest fundraiser virtually this year. F

From April 19 through April 24, CRHS will be hosting virtual silent auctions, as well as a dessert auction, to benefit the homeless animals in the Coulee region.

Instead of tickets, there is a coupon book valued at $100, with every $50 donation. Upgrade your experience with the $150 VIP option, featuring two coupon books and the signature Moscow “Mewl” drink kit! The “Moscow Mewl” is a name-play on the trendy Moscow Mule drink. The drink kit will have one 375ml bottle of La Crosse Distillery’s Fieldnotes Vodka, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, a couple of limes, and two CRHS rocks glasses. You must be 21 to receive the VIP package.

The event will feature numerous auction items, such as a trip to the Caribbean, a signed Packers football, gourmet desserts, and more.

To make a donation to Cause for Paws, click HERE.

