Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Service receives electrostatic cleaning system

New sanitization device used at a fire department in Chippewa County.
New sanitization device used at a fire department in Chippewa County.(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Recently, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services asked fire departments across the state to examine how they clean and disinfect their equipment after a call.

As a result, the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Service has received one Clorox Total 360 Electrostatic cleaning system.

The unit can cover up to 18,000-square feet per hour, and can be used all throughout fire station number one on Chippewa Crossing Boulevard.

Lieutenant Justus Busse says, “With the recent pandemic has been going on, this takes about approximately two minutes on the surface and it’s considered clean - where as of right now, we’re taking you know a lot of time, wiping down everything, spraying it - a lot of man-hours to clean that.”

Lieutenant Busse says the department has not yet used the machine after an emergency call.

He adds the department will first undergo training and will put it in service in the near future.

