Eau Claire golf courses plan to open Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s expected, near-record warmth is allowing two area golf courses to open up.

Wild Ridge Golf Course on Kane Road in Eau Claire is opening its front nine Tuesday, March 9 at 10 a.m. Carts will be restricted to the path.

Neighboring Mill Run Golf Course is set to open its front nine at 12 p.m. Tuesday for walking golfers only. Push carts will be available to rent.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.