Independence man charged with armed robbery

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Independence man has been charged with armed robbery with threat of force, possessing a firearm-convicted of a felony, second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor bail jumping after a armed robbery happened at Express Mart in Arcadia.

Court documents show Michael Andre was charged Tuesday.

Officials were dispatched to a Express Mart gas station Sunday around 1:19 p.m. It was reported a man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect fled in a vehicle after being $100.

Police were able to stop Andre and he was arrested.

A $100,000 cash bond was set on Tuesday.

Andre is scheduled to appear in court on March 16 for his initial appearance.

