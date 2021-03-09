Independence man charged with armed robbery

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Independence man has been charged with armed robbery with threat of force, possessing a firearm-convicted of a felony, second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor bail jumping after a armed robbery happened at Express Mart in Arcadia.

Court documents show Michael Andre was charged Tuesday.

Officials were dispatched to a Express Mart gas station Sunday around 1:19 p.m. It was reported a man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect fled in a vehicle after being $100.

Police were able to stop Andre and he was arrested.

A $100,000 cash bond was set on Tuesday.

Andre is scheduled to appear in court on March 16 for his initial appearance.

