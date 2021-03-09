La Crescent-Hokah Schools welcome students back in-person

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WEAU) -

As schools continue transitioning back to learning in-person, one middle school welcomed students back for a four-day week in person. The district looks to make the transition back a safe one for all.

Seeing students back in the building was a moment of anticipation for La Crescent-Hokah Secondary Principal Steve Smith.

“It’s almost like another first day of school. Many of them haven’t been around each other for almost a year,” said Smith.

Monday, the school district 5th through 8th grade students back for in-person learning as part of the district’s gradual re-opening plan.

“We started out at the beginning of the year with a hybrid plan 5 through 12, and the elementary we had full-time face-to-face,” said Kevin Cardille, Superintendent of La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools.

“Half were in, half were out and we had students come in Monday through Tuesday, and then another group came on Thursday through Friday,” Smith said. “The first go-around, we only made it three weeks and we had some high numbers of quarantines.”

However, Cardille felt now is the right time to bring kids back.

“The county numbers are now below 20, which is good as far as the 14-day average,” said Cardille. “That’s where we wanted to be to open up.”

Students are officially back in the classroom four days a week except for Wednesdays, which will be dedicated to preparation and rigorous cleaning.

“Our custodians on Wednesday, they’ll hit around and go into the buildings,” Cardille added. “We’ve got a misting machine that we go around and spray the rooms every night.”

“With the guidelines currently in place, six feet is recommended if you can maintain that,” said Smith. “In a lot of parts of the building, we can. Where that’s not possible, they recommend three feet. We’re doing a very good job of the students and staff all wearing masks.”

Overall, Smith and Cardille say they feel confident in finding normalcy moving ahead.

La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools will also welcome grades 9 through 12 back in-person starting next Monday for four days a week.

Superintendent Cardille says all district teachers are also receiving COVID vaccines.

