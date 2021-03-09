NWS to remove weather “advisory” classification

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Guidance from the National Weather Service (NWS) plays a pivotal role in our lives on a weekly to even daily basis here in Wisconsin. The information they distribute has the potential to save lives, and that’s why it’s so important that the terminology they use is clear and comprehensible. According to the NWS, “several years of social science research confirmed there is widespread confusion about NWS headline terms ...a large majority of the public and some partners misunderstand the meaning of ‘Advisory’ and confuse it with ‘Watch’.” This is a real problem considering the terminology is used on a daily basis for all types of weather hazards across the country. Thus, the NWS has concluded that headlines under the classification of weather “advisory” and “special weather statement” will be removed in a phased out approach.

So what does this mean for weather events that currently fit “advisory” criteria? For reference, an advisory represents a weather hazard that is more imminent and likely than a watch, but of less risk or significance than a warning. In some situations, a watch is issued only to be replaced by an advisory or a warning accordingly. While an advisory represents a weather hazard that is less serious than a warning, it is still important to notify the public of such weather events. Thus, the NWS has decided to rebrand, per se, this terminology. They plan to replace it with what is being called “plain language headlines.”

For example, we are familiar with a “winter weather advisory” being issued, but this can be for hazards ranging from the accumulation of light snow, sleet, or even freezing rain. In the new format however, a hazard may be warned in a statement that reads, “2 to 4 inches of snow is expected from midnight tonight to noon today.” Clearly, the new headline is much less ambiguous and gets to the point.

The ultimate hope behind this change is that the a more simple and clear system will improve preparation and response to such weather hazards. It has been stated that this change will occur no earlier than 2024 to allow a smooth transition across all means of communication within and outside of the weather service.

