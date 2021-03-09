Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance available in local counties

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of households across the state are falling behind on rent and facing eviction. Help is now available with Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA), a federally funded program which will be administered locally by Western Dairyland EOC in Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Clark counties.

WERA provides financial assistance for rent, rental arrearages, utility costs, utility arrearages, and wrap-around services. When possible, rental and utility assistance payments will be made directly to the landlord or utility provider on behalf of the tenant. Eligible applicants must:

have income loss or financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic

be unable to pay their rent, behind on rent or have an eviction notice

be an adult Wisconsin resident with a household income at or below 80% of the county median income.

WERA is the second rental assistance program offered by Western Dairyland, coming several months after the conclusion of the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP). Western Dairyland provided nearly $1 million in rental assistance to 550 local families between June and November last year.

Households in need of rental assistance in Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Clark counties are encouraged to call Western Dairyland at 715-985-2391 or 715-836-7511 or click HERE to complete an online form.

