Advertisement

Report: Biden dogs no longer at White House after ‘biting incident’ with security

One of the Bidens' German shepherds, 3-year-old Major, was allegedly involved in a "biting...
One of the Bidens' German shepherds, 3-year-old Major, was allegedly involved in a "biting incident" with a member of White House security. He was adopted in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter.(Source: Joe Biden via Facebook)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The two German shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are back in Delaware following an incident with White House security, sources told CNN.

The dogs, 3-year-old Major and 13-year-old Champ, were taken back to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after what sources describe as a “biting incident.” The alleged incident involved Major and a member of White House security.

One person described the alleged incident as “aggressive.” The exact condition of the victim is unknown.

Major had previously shown agitated behavior while at the White House, including jumping, barking and “charging” at staff and security, according to CNN sources. He was adopted by the Bidens in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter.

Both Major and Champ moved into the White House in January, less than a week after the president’s inauguration. The first lady said last month she was focused on getting them settled into their new home.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire bar owner charged with violating health rules, accused of operating after COVID-19 shutdown
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
Child hit and killed by vehicle in Wood County
Armed Robbery
Suspect arrested in armed robbery at gas station in Arcadia
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Explosive Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe

Latest News

"The timeline moving forward for major changes to NWS hazard messaging headlines."
NWS to remove weather “advisory” classification
Those who are fully vaccinated can skip their face masks in certain, low risk situations, but...
CDC gives new guidance for fully vaccinated but doesn't budge on travel
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Trial for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death forges on, for now
Nearly one year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 525,000 people in the...
Biden to deliver national address marking COVID-19 anniversary