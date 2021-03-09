Advertisement

Seedlings available for Wisconsin landowners to aid conservation

A tree seedling (Courtesy of the Wisconsin DNR).
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin landowners can still order seedlings to help aid conservation in the state, the state Department of Natural Resources announced Monday.

The DNR explained that these seedlings are meant to help with conservation efforts, which include enhancing wildlife habitats, stabilizing soil and controlling erosion.

Officials added the seedlings could also be used simply to “provide a future shady spot to sit and enjoy a morning.”

According to a news release, there are multiple cone-bearing seed plants, or conifers, available. The DNR noted that pines can grow fast and usually grow best in well-drained soils, while tamarack can grow better in wetter soils.

Hardwoods, such as black cherry and red oaks, can give forage for wildlife to live and grow quickly.

DNR foresters are also available to give interested planters more information. Residents can order their seedlings through the DNR’s online application.

