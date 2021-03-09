SportScene 13 for Monday, March 8th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After almost a year and a half, High School football is officially back for the Eau Claire North Huskies and the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes. This year will be different than any other, just a seven game schedule for both teams and no playoffs, but both squads are excited to get back on the field.

North head coach, Andy Jarsynski said “After coming off of the longest offseason in history its surreal is just the word I have for you in terms of being able to see the kids again.”

North senior, Xavian Biesterveld added, “I’m really excited for football it’s been a supper long time I’m a football kid so it’s hard to wait a whole year for it.”

Memorial head coach, Mike Sinz said, “You can see in the kid’s eyes they are ready to go. I’m just happy we got to this point we were always optimistic and looking forward to it but until it actually happens you didn’t know if we were actually going to be here.

Memorial senior, Grant Gerber added, “Hitting the field tomorrow, that is going to be something else when that first whistle blows and when we start clapping it up again and get that first breakdown, I have chills right now and I’ll have chills then too.”

North’s first game is on March 26th while Memorial’s is on the 25th, which gives both teams time to get back in football shape.

North senior John Hedrington said, “For me I’m in shape to pick up and start right now, I’ve done a lot of training in the offseason at shag academy at golds gym lifting and I know my teammates have been lifting a lot in school and playing in second sports.”

Sinz said about the Old Abes, “We have a lot of loose ends to tie up here but that’s alright our guys are ready to work and they are so excited that I don’t think we have to worry too much about focus and kids working hard.”

The Huskies will travel to Superior for their first game of the year while the Old Abes travel to La Crosse to take on Central.

