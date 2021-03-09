Advertisement

UW-Madison chancellor apologizes over public records

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
By Associated Press and Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is apologizing after it was reported that she suggested to other Big Ten leaders that their emails related to the COVID-19 pandemic be moved to a private portal.

Blank issued the apology in a statement Monday, saying, in part, “I regret the language I used in my email exchange with other Big Ten chancellors, which appears as though I intended to use the Big Ten board portal to skirt my public records responsibilities. This was surely not my intention and I apologize for that appearance.” (full statement below)

The Washington Post on Friday first reported on Blank and other Big Ten leaders’ emails in a story explaining the efforts they made to hide their discussions from taxpayers who fund their universities.

“I would be delighted to share information,” the paper reports Blank wrote in August, “but perhaps we can do this through the Big 10 portal, which will ensure confidentiality?”

Blank suggested moving discussions to the private platform in response to University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel asking Big Ten colleges and presidents to confidentially compare notes.

“Mark and others - please note that anything that arrives in or is sent from my email can be requested as a public record. I know I’m not the only one for whom this is true,” Blank said, according to the Washington Post report.

Shortly after that email, the Post says, Schlissel responded, " becky, if you simply delete the emails after sending, does that relieve you of FOIA obligations?”

The report noted UW regulations require “routine communications to be kept for at least six months.

Full statement from Chancellor Blank:

I regret the language I used in my email exchange with other Big Ten chancellors, which appears as though I intended to use the Big Ten board portal to skirt my public records responsibilities. This was surely not my intention and I apologize for that appearance.

I do use the Big Ten board portal regularly to fulfill my responsibilities to review proprietary information necessary for the conference to operate as a private, non-profit entity.

I take my public records responsibilities seriously and regularly release records for my email upon request. UW-Madison maintains a public records office that handles more than 500 requests each year. Indeed, the records released to the Washington Post contained 200+ pages that were responsive to the request for public records under Wisconsin law.

UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

