Vaccine Team Q & A: Why isn’t there a mass vaccination clinic in Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Every day, new information comes out about the novel coronavirus, and the vaccines now available to slow the spread of COVID-19.

With information constantly being added to the conversation, uncertainty, confusion, and skepticism are normal responses to it all. That’s why WEAU 13 News has launched the Vaccine Team. WEAU’s goal is to get answers to questions you have about the vaccine or the virus.

As of Tuesday, La Crosse has one of five vaccine clinics opened in Wisconsin under the authority of the Wisconsin Department of Health. Someone wrote into the Vaccine Team, “why don’t we have mass vaccination in Eau Claire?”

Audrey Boerner from the Eau Claire County Health Department said that while there isn’t a community clinic open now, there are ‘lots’ of local providers of vaccine.

“There are openings each week for eligible people, either at a local provider, pharmacy, or the Health Department,” said Boerner.

A list of vaccination locations can be found here.

“Discussions are occurring with FEMA to possibly establish a federal immunization site in Eau Claire, as well as in Milwaukee and in Madison,” said a spokesperson for the Wisconsin DHS media team.

The DHS spokesperson added that counties can request a resource known as a ‘mobile vaccine team’ to get vaccines to people in remote locations, or places without a pharmacy of clinic nearby.

If you are trying to figure out if you’re eligible for a vaccine, you can find that by going here. To find a location and make an appointment for a vaccine, visit this site.

