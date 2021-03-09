Advertisement

Vaccine Team Q & A: Why isn’t there a mass vaccination clinic in Eau Claire?

Vaccine Team Q & A - WEAU
Vaccine Team Q & A - WEAU(WEAU)
By Janis Harper
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Every day, new information comes out about the novel coronavirus, and the vaccines now available to slow the spread of COVID-19.

With information constantly being added to the conversation, uncertainty, confusion, and skepticism are normal responses to it all. That’s why WEAU 13 News has launched the Vaccine Team. WEAU’s goal is to get answers to questions you have about the vaccine or the virus.

As of Tuesday, La Crosse has one of five vaccine clinics opened in Wisconsin under the authority of the Wisconsin Department of Health. Someone wrote into the Vaccine Team, “why don’t we have mass vaccination in Eau Claire?”

Audrey Boerner from the Eau Claire County Health Department said that while there isn’t a community clinic open now, there are ‘lots’ of local providers of vaccine.

“There are openings each week for eligible people, either at a local provider, pharmacy, or the Health Department,” said Boerner.

A list of vaccination locations can be found here.

“Discussions are occurring with FEMA to possibly establish a federal immunization site in Eau Claire, as well as in Milwaukee and in Madison,” said a spokesperson for the Wisconsin DHS media team.

The DHS spokesperson added that counties can request a resource known as a ‘mobile vaccine team’ to get vaccines to people in remote locations, or places without a pharmacy of clinic nearby.

If you are trying to figure out if you’re eligible for a vaccine, you can find that by going here. To find a location and make an appointment for a vaccine, visit this site.

Email your questions to the WEAU Vaccine Team at vaccine@weau.com. Once WEAU 13 News has an answer, it will be posted at weau.com/vaccine and included as part of WEAU’s regular newscasts.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire bar owner charged with violating health rules, accused of operating after COVID-19 shutdown
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
Child hit and killed by vehicle in Wood County
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
A Boxx Sanitation garbage bin in Eau Claire, Wis.
Boxx Sanitation sues competitor
Armed Robbery
Suspect arrested in armed robbery at gas station in Arcadia

Latest News

COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
Health officials are urging caution as states begin to ease their virus restrictions. (Source:...
Health officials urge caution as states ease restrictions
Coronavirus
COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Parents have concerns over the safety of in-person schooling.
Black families wary of sending children back to in-person school