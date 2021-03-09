Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation hosting contest to recognize those who bring farm to table

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Later this morning the USDA will release its March Supply and Demand estimates for our major crops. Dow Jones surveyed several industry analysts and their estimates show that report will lower U.S. ending corn stocks by 42 million bushels, taking ending stocks down to 1.46 billion bushels. If that’s how the numbers run, the reason will be more export demand versus usage for livestock feed or ethanol production. For soybeans, most of the analysts expect very little change from earlier ending stocks estimates—down about 3 million bushels to 117 million. On March 31st the USDA will release its Spring Planting Intentions Report which will give markets more direction than today’s report.

Speaking to farmers virtually last week at the Commodity Classic, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said he couldn’t give them a timeline on when the $15 billion in payments under the second Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will be mailed out. Vilsack said all those aid programs are under review by his agency because he said the earlier aid checks helped some but not all involved in the food chain. He would only say it would take several weeks for all the reviews to be completed.

The Environmental Protection Agency is stepping in and denying states any extensions on the use of Dicamba herbicide this spring. North Carolina had said it planned to extend the cutoff dates for dicamba for use in late planted cotton and soybean fields. Other states said they were also planning to extend those dates which are June 20th for soybeans and July 30th for cotton. In a letter to the states, EPA officials said they might be willing to consider an extension if new situations like a spring flood would cause some late planting situations.

National Ag Day is 2 weeks from today on March 23rd. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is hosting a contest to recognize farmers and others involved in agriculture who are examples of this year’s theme—Food Brings Everyone to the table. The group will be accepting nominations through the end of this week for recognition. They will choose 4 finalists and honor those people for the way those people share the story of agriculture by telling the story of how food gets from the farm to the dinner table.

