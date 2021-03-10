Advertisement

Accountants are navigating COVID-19 changes during tax season

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Calls are coming in for central Wisconsin accountants, signifying tax season. But with the changes brought on by COVID-19, certified public accountants or CPAs are trying to adjust as quickly as they can.

“There’s been a lot of tax law changes as we have gone forward until now. Almost been learning as you go, there has been a lot of changes. Keeping up has been a challenge,” Kippenhan Accounting owner George Kippenhan said.

To help keep up, accountants have started to turn their eyes to the nation’s capital, since the legislation that gets passed there affects the accountants right now.

“We have been keeping our eye on Washington way more than normal. I’ve likely been reading a lot of legislation and a lot of rules with the changes going on,” Kerber Rose manager Christopher Olson said.

One of those changes will come with the recent COVID-19 relief bill and the stimulus check that will also arrive. Chris says depending on his client’s status in 2020, sometimes he advises using the 2019 taxes instead.

“Sometimes advising them to hold off on their 2020 filing until the third stimulus check. There could be a variety of reasons such as a child is no longer a dependent,” Olson said.

For those who might receive their whole stimulus check right away, there is a chance to get the difference later on.

“What you can do is a reconciliation, in which you’ll make up the difference anyway. The problem there is the reconciliation might not be done until the 2021 tax return,” Kippenhan said.

Since many people are holding off their filing, it has created a backlog of clients. This means it will take longer for tax returns to be received.

“Historically they would have been out the door already. But as clients still bring it in, they expect maybe two weeks for a return. Well, it could be a month, could be a lot of months, we just wait and wait,” Olson said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Bus crash in the town of Carson (March 9, 2021)
Speed, inattentive driving likely factors in crash that involved bus
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
A Boxx Sanitation garbage bin in Eau Claire, Wis.
Boxx Sanitation sues competitor
"The timeline moving forward for major changes to NWS hazard messaging headlines."
NWS to remove weather “advisory” classification

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
LIVE: House set to vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief, stimulus checks
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisc. (3/1/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisc. (3/10/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (3/10/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (3/10/21)
North vs. Memorial swim and dive
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, March 9th