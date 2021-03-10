Accountants are navigating COVID-19 changes during tax season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Calls are coming in for central Wisconsin accountants, signifying tax season. But with the changes brought on by COVID-19, certified public accountants or CPAs are trying to adjust as quickly as they can.

“There’s been a lot of tax law changes as we have gone forward until now. Almost been learning as you go, there has been a lot of changes. Keeping up has been a challenge,” Kippenhan Accounting owner George Kippenhan said.

To help keep up, accountants have started to turn their eyes to the nation’s capital, since the legislation that gets passed there affects the accountants right now.

“We have been keeping our eye on Washington way more than normal. I’ve likely been reading a lot of legislation and a lot of rules with the changes going on,” Kerber Rose manager Christopher Olson said.

One of those changes will come with the recent COVID-19 relief bill and the stimulus check that will also arrive. Chris says depending on his client’s status in 2020, sometimes he advises using the 2019 taxes instead.

“Sometimes advising them to hold off on their 2020 filing until the third stimulus check. There could be a variety of reasons such as a child is no longer a dependent,” Olson said.

For those who might receive their whole stimulus check right away, there is a chance to get the difference later on.

“What you can do is a reconciliation, in which you’ll make up the difference anyway. The problem there is the reconciliation might not be done until the 2021 tax return,” Kippenhan said.

Since many people are holding off their filing, it has created a backlog of clients. This means it will take longer for tax returns to be received.

“Historically they would have been out the door already. But as clients still bring it in, they expect maybe two weeks for a return. Well, it could be a month, could be a lot of months, we just wait and wait,” Olson said.

