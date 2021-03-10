Deputies: Driver dozes off, hits semi in Trempealeau County

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after he told deputies he dozed off behind the wheel in Trempealeau County.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 on HWY 93, just north of North River Road in Arcadia.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Gustavo Escamilla of Alma Center was going north on HWY 93 when it crossed the centerline and hit a southbound semi on the driver’s side.

Escamilla told deputies and dozed off and “struck something.” He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The semi driver and a passenger were not hurt.

