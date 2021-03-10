Advertisement

Deputies: Driver dozes off, hits semi in Trempealeau County

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after he told deputies he dozed off behind the wheel in Trempealeau County.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 on HWY 93, just north of North River Road in Arcadia.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Gustavo Escamilla of Alma Center was going north on HWY 93 when it crossed the centerline and hit a southbound semi on the driver’s side.

Escamilla told deputies and dozed off and “struck something.” He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The semi driver and a passenger were not hurt.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire bar owner charged with violating health rules, accused of operating after COVID-19 shutdown
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
Child hit and killed by vehicle in Wood County
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
A Boxx Sanitation garbage bin in Eau Claire, Wis.
Boxx Sanitation sues competitor
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package

Latest News

The Eau Claire City Council helped the expansion project at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public...
Library expansion moves forward after approval from city council
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
At Chauvin trial, some in jury pool have sharp views on case
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
UW-Madison chancellor apologizes over public records
Cereal boxes falling like dominos at Blair-Taylor Elementary School in Blair, Wis.
Local school knocks downs, donates cereal boxes