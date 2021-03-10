Advertisement

Glass ‘crystal ball’ blamed for Delton house fire

Officials estimate the damages to the home to be around $250,000.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A glass “crystal ball” ornament ignited in a Delton home Monday afternoon, causing a large fire in the residence.

The Delton Fire Department reports they were called to a structure fire around 4:15 p.m. Monday after the owner came home to find thick smoke throughout building.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke coming out of the home and were able to extinguish the fire, which was only in the living room.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, Delton Fire reports. Officials estimate the damages to the home to be around $250,000.

Fire crews determined the fire had started on the living room couch. As the sunshine came through the set of windows and hit the crystal ball, it ignited a fire on the couch it was situated next to.

Delton Fire advised residents to keep items like crystals, glass or even bottles away from the sunlight. These materials can act like a magnifying glass and focus sunlight to a much smaller point.

