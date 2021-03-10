Local school knocks downs, donates cereal boxes

BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - Boxes of cereal covered the gym floor at Blair-Taylor Elementary School Tuesday morning.

For the past few weeks, students and community members had been donating cereal boxes. Tuesday, they lined up nearly 1,500 boxes in the gym like dominos before knocking them down.

The school then donated the cereal to local food pantries in Blair and Jackson County.

Jean Stenberg, a former speech therapist at the school, came up with the idea after seeing another school do something similar on Facebook. While she though Blair-Taylor could collect plenty of cereal, she didn’t envision nearly 1,500 boxes.

“It just became like a dream,” she said. “My wildest dreams have been surpassed on how many boxes of cereal we were able to collect.”

“It’s impressive on how giving our community has been. It showcases what our community is all about,” Blair-Taylor Elementary School Principal Lynn Halverson said.

He said while students had fun with the project, they also picked up a valuable lesson.

“It’s teaching them life skills because giving is a life skill and sharing is a life skill. And if they can retain that and keep that up for life, good things will happen,” Halverson said.

Most importantly, however, the cereal will help local food pantries serve their communities.

“For us, the portion that we received will certainly help us assist families over the next year. It’ll be quantity that will help us meet that need during the next few months,” Blair Food Pantry President Holly Anderson said.

Tuesday’s event coincides with the School Nutrition Association’s National Breakfast Week, which is March 8-12.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.