Advertisement

Man armed with butcher knife holds baby during long Dodge Co. standoff

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A long standoff with a driver who held a baby while armed with a butcher knife has ended without injury in Dodge County.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies began pursuing a speeding driver in Fond du Lac County about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The chase ended about 14 miles away when the driver went into a ditch along Highway 175.

According to officials, the driver then armed himself with a large butcher knife and he and a female passenger remained in the vehicle. A short time later, a baby was removed from a rear car seat and the man held the child in front of him while still armed with the knife.

The suspect agreed to surrender about four hours later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Bus crash in the town of Carson (March 9, 2021)
Speed, inattentive driving likely factors in crash that involved bus
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
A Boxx Sanitation garbage bin in Eau Claire, Wis.
Boxx Sanitation sues competitor
"The timeline moving forward for major changes to NWS hazard messaging headlines."
NWS to remove weather “advisory” classification

Latest News

Clairemont Avenue shut down between Stein Boulevard and Hendrickson Drive
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
LIVE: House set to give final OK to $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief, stimulus checks
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
UPDATE: Chippewa County Department of Public Health holds COVID-19 update