Man armed with butcher knife holds baby during long Dodge Co. standoff

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A long standoff with a driver who held a baby while armed with a butcher knife has ended without injury in Dodge County.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies began pursuing a speeding driver in Fond du Lac County about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The chase ended about 14 miles away when the driver went into a ditch along Highway 175.

According to officials, the driver then armed himself with a large butcher knife and he and a female passenger remained in the vehicle. A short time later, a baby was removed from a rear car seat and the man held the child in front of him while still armed with the knife.

The suspect agreed to surrender about four hours later.

