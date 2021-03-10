Advertisement

Man charged in Wisconsin protest shootings returns to court

In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in...
In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in Antioch, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis.(Antioch Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois man accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin is scheduled to appear in court.

Kyle Rittenhouse faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in August after a local militia asked for help protecting businesses from protesters.

Rittenhouse opened fire on protesters, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, has argued that he fired in self-defense.

He’s due in court in Kenosha on Wednesday to go over final preparations for his March 29 trial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Bus crash in the town of Carson (March 9, 2021)
Speed, inattentive driving likely factors in crash that involved bus
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
A Boxx Sanitation garbage bin in Eau Claire, Wis.
Boxx Sanitation sues competitor
"The timeline moving forward for major changes to NWS hazard messaging headlines."
NWS to remove weather “advisory” classification

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, Proud Boy members Joseph Biggs, left, and Ethan Nordean, right...
US narrows in on organized extremists in Capitol siege probe
Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Attorneys sift strong opinions, anxiety among Chauvin jurors
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
LIVE: House set to vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief, stimulus checks
Vaccines are helping turn the tide against COVID-19, but experts say people still need to wear...
After pandemic year, weary world looks back — and forward
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisc. (3/1/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisc. (3/10/21)