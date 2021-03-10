Advertisement

Minnesota woman arrested for OWI, two children in the vehicle

Police Generic
Police Generic(Associated Press)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota woman was arrested Wednesday at 3 a.m. for a first offense OWI. Wisconsin State Patrol found two children under 16 in the vehicle.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Jayme Jastasha Spears, 35, was stopped for speeding on I-94 eastbound near Menomonie.

Officials say during the initial contact with the driver, they smelled both burnt and raw marijuana,

Field sobriety tests and an interview showed Spears was under the influence of drugs, according to WISDOT.

Spears was arrested without incident.

