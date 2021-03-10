Advertisement

National Nutrition Month

Harvest of the Month
(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ruth Chipps, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe to celebrate National Nutrition Month and National Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day on March 10.

Garlicky Skillet Green Beans

INGREDIENTS

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil or dark sesame oil

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste

1.5 pounds green beans, trimmed

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

2 Tablespoons water

2 Tablespoons sliced almonds, pine nuts or walnuts.

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oil in a large skillet (11 inch) over medium-high heat. Add red pepper flakes and stir to coat the pepper in the oil.

Add green beans and cook, stirring often until the beans are blistering and browning in areas, 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and salt and cook, stirring constantly until the garlic is fragrant and browning, about 30 seconds. Add water and immediately cover. Cook covered until the beans are bright green and crisp tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve immediately.

Health Tip: Fruits & Vegetables and Cancer Prevention Prevention: Low fat diets rich in fruits and vegetables (foods that are low in fat and may contain dietary fiber, vitamin A, or vitamin C) may reduce the risk of some types of cancer, a disease associated with many factors.

Eat Right-National Nutrition Month
Jackson in Action

Harvest of the Month-Carrots