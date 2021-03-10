Advertisement

See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill

Many still waiting for stimulus checks(KGNS)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - With the House expected to approve the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package and President Joe Biden expected to sign the legislation, many people are already wondering if they will be getting a third stimulus payment. And, if so, just how much will they be getting.

Millions of taxpayers could begin to see direct benefits almost immediately, some later this month and others taking several months to accomplish.

This calculator can help you estimate how much you are likely to receive, based on your income and number of dependents.

The legislation provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

The size of the check would shrink for those making slightly more, with a hard cut-off at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.

Biden estimates that 85% of Americans will be eligible for the payment. Some groups that were not eligible for prior payments — such as dependent college students and disabled adults — are now eligible.

Biden said the goal is to send out the payments starting this month.

The payment calculator was provided by CNN and Associated Press contributed to the article.

