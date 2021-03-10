State’s average for COVID-19 deaths hits single digits for second time in one week

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – The state’s seven-day average for deaths related to COVID-19 falls into the single digits for the second time in one week Wednesday. Our records show the deaths per day average is at nine, which was the same figure as Saturday. Before then, the average has not fallen below 10 since September 29.

The average falls as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports an additional 14 deaths Wednesday, brining the state’s death toll from COVID-19 to 6,524, which equals 1.15% of all confirmed cases.

According to the DHS, the state saw a total of 4,701 test results Wednesday, with 516 positive results, a positivity rate of 10.98%. However, if you look at positive results among all the tests turned in to the state, including those who were tested multiple times, the positivity rate as of Tuesday (the latest data available) is at 2.1%.

The state’s seven-day case average remains below 400 and is currently at 388. That figure has now been below 400 for four straight days.

The other 4,185 results released Wednesday were negative, making a statewide total of people who have tested negative with their first test for the coronavirus to 2,654,958.

According to the DHS, there have been a total of 567,850 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus throughout the past 13 months. Out of those, 554,639 people are considered recovered, or 97.7% of all cases. Another 6,528 people (1.1%) are considered active cases.

VACCINATIONS

According to the DHS, 12,930 more people have completed their two-dose vaccinations, bringing that total to 626,472, or 10.8% of the state’s population. The state crossed the 10% threshold on Sunday. According to the DHS, 33.4% of the state’s population which is 65 and older has completed the vaccine series.

The state could see an increase in vaccine numbers this week, as well as next week, when the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is delivered and administered to educators.

The latest reports from vaccinators show a total of 1,113,632 people who have received a shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which equals 19.1% of the state’s population. In addition, the DHS reports 25,293 more people received a dose within the past 24 hours. 63.4% of Wisconsin residents who are 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been 1,779,404 “shots in the arm” since December 13 counting Wisconsin residents and non-residents. That’s an increase of 39,409 doses from Tuesday. Wisconsin’s 7-day average of administering a “shot in the arm” is now at 39,094 doses per day.

Here’s a look at some local vaccination numbers:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 21.7% FULLY VACCINATED: 12.8%

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 21.0% FULLY VACCINATED: 12.3%

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 22.3% FULLY VACCINATED: 13.8%

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 16.4% FULLY VACCINATED: 7.2%

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. About 31 million Americans — or only about 9% of the U.S. population — have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the CDC.

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is especially intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit. The state is still in the process of rolling out a statewide vaccine registry.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 76 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24-hour period. That number is above the 7-day average of 50 hospitalizations per day. State officials say 26,630 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point in the past year, which is 4.7% of all cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says there are 244 COVID-19 patients overall in the state’s hospitals Tuesday, 11 fewer than Monday. Out of those, 63 are in the ICU, an increase of two from the day before.

Changes in daily hospitalization figures take deaths and discharges into account.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA says the state’s 134 hospitals had a total 311 ICU beds (21.21%) and 2,293 of all medical beds (20.52%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- available on Tuesday.

These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19, and because a bed is open or available doesn’t mean a hospital can put a patient in it if there isn’t enough staffing, including doctors, nurses and food services.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATHS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,446 cases (+10) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,322 cases (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,093 cases (+6) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,158 cases (State revised, decrease of 3) (58 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Crawford – 1,668 cases (17 deaths)

Dunn – 4,286 cases (+2) (29 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,074 cases (+18) (105 deaths)

Jackson - 2,584 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (28 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,262 cases (State revised, decrease of 44) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,343 cases (+3) (34 deaths)

Pepin – 807 cases (+1 ) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,511 cases (+7) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,977 cases (+2) (46 deaths) (+3)

Rusk - 1,269 cases (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,535 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,482 cases (+11) (44 deaths)

Taylor - 1,772 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,411 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Vernon – 1,848 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Washburn – 1,308 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,701 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

