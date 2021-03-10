The Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin awards and tells the story of seven local heroes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Good samaritans sometimes go unrecognized for their work in the community. The annual Northwest Wisconsin Heroes Breakfast is bringing those people into the light to celebrate their contributions.

The last year was unlike any other, the toll it has taken on people, meant we needed a hero, or seven.

Like this year’s youth good samaritan, Libby Wiensch, who helped emergency workers get to her injured mother.

“I wanted my mom to be ok,” she said.

This year’s virtual Heroes Breakfast told the stories of seven individuals from Northwestern Wisconsin, and how they saved lives.

As Executive Director of the Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin, Kyle Kriegl says, what these heroes have done during crisis is what the American Red Cross is all about. Last year, the Northwest Wisconsin chapter responded to more than 70 local disasters.

“The Red Cross has grown and evolved over the years but our core mission remains the same, to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies,” Kriegl said.

This year’s heroes included, Dennis Beale who’s mentoring program, Power of Perception, has greatly impacted Eau Claire County.

“My life motto when I wake up is to change lives daily,” Beale said.

When COVID-19 hit our community, he worked to continue the mentor program virtually.

“There are students out there that could use the mentoring or the tutoring … I want to continue to be an advocate and ally for these students.”

Lieske Giese, the Eau Claire City County Health Director, who has played a major role in fighting this pandemic in our communities was awarded with the health care hero award.

Organizers say since the beginning, Giese worked to educate the community on how we could keep each other safe.

“By January everybody was clearly understanding that this was something different and we needed to pay attention ... It was all hands on deck.”

The remaining awards went to those listed below:

Adult Good Samaritan: Korey Maves (Dunn County)

Youth Good Samaritan: Libby Wiensch (Chippewa County)

Community Hero: Will Geiger (Chippewa County)

Healthcare Hero: Lieske Giese (Eau Claire County)

Military Hero: Grant Kjellberg (Eau Claire County)

From the Hero: Vivian Swarey (Barron County)

Hero of a Lifetime: Dennis Beale (Eau Claire County)

Nearly $5,000 was raised for the Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of The American Red Cross at the virtual event.

As for next year, the Red Cross welcomes you to nominate someone who has been heroic already in 2021 for the 2022 Heroes Breakfast event.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.