Trempealeau Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information about hit and run
The incident occurred on Friday, March 5 outside of the Jailhouse Saloon in Trempealeau, Wis.
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WEAU) - Information is being sought by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office about a hit and run on Friday, March 5 outside of the Jailhouse Saloon in Trempealeau.
According to a social media post made by the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is described by witnesses as male, slightly bald, short, and heavy-set. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a Pontiac Torrent or GMC, with a model year in the mid-2000′s, that would have damage to the rear passenger-side tail light.
If you have any information on the incident or who may have been operating the vehicle, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351.
