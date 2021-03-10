Advertisement

Trempealeau Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information about hit and run

The incident occurred on Friday, March 5 outside of the Jailhouse Saloon in Trempealeau, Wis.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office released this photo to help identify the vehicle...
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office released this photo to help identify the vehicle involved in a hit and run in Trempealeau on March 5, 2021.(Stacia Korger | Trempealeau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WEAU) - Information is being sought by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office about a hit and run on Friday, March 5 outside of the Jailhouse Saloon in Trempealeau.

According to a social media post made by the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is described by witnesses as male, slightly bald, short, and heavy-set. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a Pontiac Torrent or GMC, with a model year in the mid-2000′s, that would have damage to the rear passenger-side tail light.

If you have any information on the incident or who may have been operating the vehicle, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351.

