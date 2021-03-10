Trempealeau Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information about hit and run

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WEAU) - Information is being sought by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office about a hit and run on Friday, March 5 outside of the Jailhouse Saloon in Trempealeau.

According to a social media post made by the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is described by witnesses as male, slightly bald, short, and heavy-set. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a Pontiac Torrent or GMC, with a model year in the mid-2000′s, that would have damage to the rear passenger-side tail light.

If you have any information on the incident or who may have been operating the vehicle, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351.

Our agency is investigating a hit and run that occurred Friday, March 5th around 11:20 pm at the Jailhouse Saloon. The... Posted by Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.