UW System funding aimed to double the number of incoming students

(NBC15)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -New funding will allow the UW System to more than double the number of incoming students receiving help through summer bridge programs.

The system announced a $1.3 million investment to assist an additional 1,400 incoming freshmen.

The goal is to help students transition to college smoothly both academically and mentally.

UW System President Tommy Thompson says this is even more important during a pandemic that has resulted in a lot of virtual learning.

“There’s a lot of pressure placed upon young people who’ve graduated from high school and some are thinking just because i didn’t finish up high school the way i expected it, they say maybe I’m not ready for college. I want to tell those young men and women they are ready and we will get them ready and we will work with them to solve these problems,”

The on-campus programs are free for students.

The UW System will be seeking reimbursement via state revenue or federal covid relief funds for the expansion.

