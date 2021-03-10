Advertisement

Vaccination clinic held at North High School

COVID-19 vaccination clinic at North High School
COVID-19 vaccination clinic at North High School(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -No classes were held Wednesday at North High School, but the Eau Claire City-County Health Department was there, hosting another pop-up vaccination clinic.

Health officials say they’re averaging between 200 and 600 people coming in to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

While the clinic is open for those eligible under phase 1A and 1B, Audrey Boerner says the health department is trying to prioritize vaccines for educators during the first few weeks of march.

“We do have a lot of folks that are in education and childcare staff that came to this clinic - as well as other individuals who are over 65 and were eligible earlier.”

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has been operating the vaccination clinics since early February.

Clinics are by appointment-only.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Bus crash in the town of Carson (March 9, 2021)
Speed, inattentive driving likely factors in crash that involved bus
Power line issues shut down Clairemont Avenue
UPDATE: Clairemont Avenue reopened after brief closure due to broken power pole
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Driver stopped for using camping chair
Wisconsin driver removed seat, set up camping chair

Latest News

UW System funding aimed to double the number of incoming students
Vaccinations continue across the country, Mayo Clinic Health System doctor weighs in on the return to normal
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
A few severe storms are possible into this evening with a tornado risk.
WEATHER ALERT: Early season storm threat brings chance for isolated tornadoes