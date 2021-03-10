Vaccination clinic held at North High School

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -No classes were held Wednesday at North High School, but the Eau Claire City-County Health Department was there, hosting another pop-up vaccination clinic.

Health officials say they’re averaging between 200 and 600 people coming in to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

While the clinic is open for those eligible under phase 1A and 1B, Audrey Boerner says the health department is trying to prioritize vaccines for educators during the first few weeks of march.

“We do have a lot of folks that are in education and childcare staff that came to this clinic - as well as other individuals who are over 65 and were eligible earlier.”

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has been operating the vaccination clinics since early February.

Clinics are by appointment-only.

