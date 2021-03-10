Vaccinations continue across the country, Mayo Clinic Health System doctor weighs in on the return to normal

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -While vaccinations continue throughout the country, a lot of questions are being raised about when life will return to normal.

The Center for Disease Control has issued its first set of guidelines for people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

So what activities can vaccinated people safely resume?

In a media briefing Wednesday afternoon, Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease expert Dr. Gregory Poland says there are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to the vaccine and when life will return to normal.

“Am i protected for 6 months, 12 months, two years by definition you would understand we don’t’ know that yet. We don’t have as much strong science based around understanding protection in an immunized person against the currently known variants much less the variants to come that we don’t know about.”

Dr. Poland says another limitation with the COVID-19 vaccine is there is not enough science to know the level of protection from one vaccinated person to another.

