UPDATE: Chippewa County Department of Public Health holds COVID-19 update

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - On Wednesday, the Chippewa County Department of Public Health held a COVID-19 situation update.

One new death due to COVID-19 has been recorded in the past week in Chippewa Co., bringing the pandemic total to 93 deaths. To date, 7,082 positive cases have been identified in Chippewa Co., with 1% considered active cases and 98% considered recovered. There are two people currently hospitalized in Chippewa Co. due to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 68.1% of Chippewa Co. residents ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 13,607, or 21%, of the total residents in Chippewa Co. have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, 7,960 residents, or 12.3% of the county’s population, have completed the vaccine series. 21,583 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in Chippewa Co. as of Wednesday.

According to a county-wide survey conducted by the CCDPH, 80% of Chippewa Co. residents are either willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or have already begun receiving it.

The CCDPH shared recent CDC recommendations and guidelines for fully-vaccinated individuals, but is not encouraging people to follow the national CDC guidance. Instead, the CCDPH recommended that Chippewa County residents continue to follow local and statewide health guidelines, as the county’s health guidance comes from the Wisconsin Department of Health, which will review the new CDC recommendations.

In the update, the CCDPH said that it has been nearly one year since Chippewa County’s first confirmed positive case, March 19, 2020.

