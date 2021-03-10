WEATHER ALERT: Early season storm threat brings chance for isolated tornadoes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It may still be officially winter, but parts of the Upper Midwest may be dealing with spring-like weather as conditions could favor the development of a few early season severe thunderstorms. A tornado watch has been issued for counties west and southwest of Eau Claire, including a large portion of Southeast Minnesota until 8pm. If storms do develop they are likely to move very quickly with strong jet stream winds interacting with a low pressure system sliding up from the southwest. Low level moisture has been increasing and the air mass is mild, so instability has been slowly increasing in these southern locations. In addition to an isolated tornado, strong gusty winds will be possible in any storms that develop. The severe threat will be winding down by 8pm, though a strong storm may still be possible up through around 10pm, until a cold front arrives. Once this happens, winds will shift and turn gusty for tonight as cooler air arrives. Keep up to date on changing weather conditions on the SkyWarn 13 weather app, while we will have full weather coverage on our WEAU evening newscasts.

